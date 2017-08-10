FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 12:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Southern Arc Minerals Inc-

* Southern Arc acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍announces that it acquired 12.5 million common shares of Japan Gold Corp​

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says private placement, represents approximately 18.30% of issued and outstanding common shares of Japan Gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍also acquired 12.5 million warrants of japan gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍owns and/or has control over 36.3 million shares of Japan Gold, representing about 53.08% of total shares of Japan Gold​

* Southern Arc Minerals-acquired warrants of japan gold, if exercised, would represent about 15.47% of issued & outstanding common shares of Japan Gold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.