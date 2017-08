Aug 1 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern Company subsidiary surpasses 1,500 MW wind energy with Texas acquisition

* Unit Southern Power acquires 148-megawatt (MW) Cactus Flats Wind Facility from Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc

* 148-MW Cactus Flats Wind Facility project is expected to consist of 43 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas; completion is expected in Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: