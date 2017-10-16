FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Company Gas to sell Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas to South Jersey Industries in $1.7 billion deal
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 12:11 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Southern Company Gas to sell Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas to South Jersey Industries in $1.7 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southern Co​

* Southern Co - deal for ‍approximately $1.7 billion​

* Southern Co - ‍Goldman Sachs & co LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Baker Botts LLP is serving as legal counsel to Southern Company​

* Southern Co - deal will involve approval by NJBPU and MPSC, expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

* Southern Co - deal will also involve certain limited approvals by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Federal Communications Commission​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
