BRIEF-Southern Company, Mississippi Power announce suspension of gasification operations

June 28 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern Co says it is immediately suspending start-up and operations activities involving lignite gasification portion of kemper county energy facility

* Southern co says facility will continue to operate using natural gas pending mississippi public service commission's decision on future operations

* Southern co - the action being taken to preserve safety and health of workforce and safety of facility, while still retaining necessary workforce to operate the plant