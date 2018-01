Jan 22 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:

* SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018; DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED; CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS RESULTS SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 3:30 P.M. CENTRAL TIME

* Q2 PRELIMINARY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017, WAS $15.7 MILLION, UP 24.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: