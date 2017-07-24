FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp reports Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.49
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp reports Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.49

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2017; increases quarterly dividend by 10%, to $0.11 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, July 25 at 3:30 pm Central Time

* Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.49

* Says net interest margin for Q4 of fiscal 2017 was 3.82%, up from 3.73% reported for year ago period

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for Q4 2017 was $13.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 14.4%, versus same period of prior fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.