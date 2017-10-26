BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reports Q3 earnings $0.18/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. Announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, the successful completion of the core data processing system conversion related to its merger of Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc., and DE

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia - ‍net interest income was $23.9 million in quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 versus $10.4 million during same period last year​