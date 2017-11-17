FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and CEO
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 17, 2017 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and chief executive officer

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍On Nov 16, 2017, it learned that Aminbuhe, chairman and chief executive officer of co , was arrested on Oct 11, 2017​

* SouthGobi Resources-Board formed special committee of independent non-executive directors to begin internal investigation into charges against Aminbuhe​

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍Aminbuhe is being detained at Rizhao city detention center in China “as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.