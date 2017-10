Oct 10 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd :

* ‍SouthGobi announces development of Ceke Logistics park project​

* SouthGobi resources says ‍Beijing De Rong Tai Investment CO Ltd (BDRT) to invest RMB231 million for a 30% interest in Inner Mongolia SouthGobi Energy Ltd​

* SouthGobi Resources says ‍proceeds from BDRT's equity investment will be used for construction of Ceke Logistics Park​