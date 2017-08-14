FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southgobi Resources announces qtrly loss per share $0.03
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Southgobi Resources announces qtrly loss per share $0.03

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southgobi Resources Ltd

* Southgobi Resources announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $34.7 million versus $10.4 million

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - ‍Company sold 1.48 million tonnes of coal product during Q2 of 2017 as compared to 0.82 million tonnes for Q2 of 2016​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Southgobi - ‍Initiated plan to change existing product mix to "higher value", "higher margin" outputs by washing certain grades of coal from H2 2017​

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - ‍In light of reconstitution of board and appointment of new directors, co's strategic advisory board was dissolved on June 30​

* Southgobi -‍ Has entered into agreement for finance lease on new wash plant facility but will need financing to complete thermal coal processing facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

