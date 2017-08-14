FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Southgobi Resources announces qtrly loss per share $0.03
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Southgobi Resources announces qtrly loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southgobi Resources Ltd

* Southgobi Resources announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $34.7 million versus $10.4 million

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - ‍Company sold 1.48 million tonnes of coal product during Q2 of 2017 as compared to 0.82 million tonnes for Q2 of 2016​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Southgobi - ‍Initiated plan to change existing product mix to “higher value”, “higher margin” outputs by washing certain grades of coal from H2 2017​

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - ‍In light of reconstitution of board and appointment of new directors, co’s strategic advisory board was dissolved on June 30​

* Southgobi -‍ Has entered into agreement for finance lease on new wash plant facility but will need financing to complete thermal coal processing facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.