2 months ago
BRIEF-Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
June 12, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Southside Bancshares Inc:

* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge

* Southside Bancshares Inc says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in first full year after closing

* Southside Bancshares Inc - to merge with Diboll State Bancshares; value of consideration to Diboll shareholders would be $218.8 million in aggregate

* Southside - Diboll State Bancshares Inc shareholders will receive, in aggregate, 5.5 million shares of Southside common stock and up to $25 million in cash

* Southside Bancshares Inc - merger has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Southside Bancshares - following closing of deal, 2 Diboll State Bancshares board members will join Southside Board, which will be expanded to 17 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

