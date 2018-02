BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Reports January Traffic

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS JANUARY TRAFFIC

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - ‍FLEW 9.7 BILLION REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN JANUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 4.0 PERCENT​

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - ‍JANUARY 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS A RECORD FOR MONTH OF JANUARY AT 77.8 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 76.3 PERCENT IN JANUARY 2017​

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.9 PERCENT TO 12.5 BILLION IN JANUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH JANUARY 2017 ASMS OF 12.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: