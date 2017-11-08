FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports october traffic
November 8, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports october traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports october traffic

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company flew 10.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in October 2017, an increase of 1.9 percent​

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍available seat miles (ASMS) increased 1.7 percent to 12.4 billion in October 2017, compared with october 2016 ASMS of 12.2 billion​

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍October 2017 load factor was 85.8 percent, compared with 85.7 percent in October 2016​

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍continues to expect its Q4 2017 operating revenue per asm (RASM) to increase in range of up slightly to 1.5 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

