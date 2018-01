BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Says All Full-time, Part-Time Southwest Employees Will Receive A $1,000 Cash Bonus On Jan 8

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - BOARD AUTHORIZED A BONUS TO ALL SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EMPLOYEES TO “CELEBRATE RECENT PASSAGE OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION”

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - ALL FULLTIME & PARTTIME SOUTHWEST EMPLOYEES EMPLOYED WITH SOUTHWEST ON DEC 31, 2017, WILL RECEIVE A $1,000 CASH BONUS ON JAN 8

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - COMPANY‘S 2018 AVAILABLE SEAT MILE GROWTH PLANS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* SOUTHWEST - EXERCISED 40 BOEING 737 MAX 8 OPTIONS FOR 15 FIRM ORDERS IN 2019 AND 25 FIRM ORDERS IN 2020

* SOUTHWEST - DEFERRED 23 BOEING 737 MAX 7 FIRM ORDERS FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021 TO 12 FIRM ORDERS IN 2023 AND 11 FIRM ORDERS IN 2024

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IS INCREASING ITS FLEET INVESTMENT WITH BOEING