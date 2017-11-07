FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Gas Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.21
November 7, 2017 / 3:48 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Southwest Gas Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:

* Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc Announces third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says 2017 ‍capital expenditures in natural gas segment are estimated to be approximately $570 million

* Says qtrly ‍consolidated operating revenues $593.2 million versus $540 million

* Says FY 2017 construction services segment ‍operating income is expected to be nearly 5% of revenues​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

