BRIEF-Southwestern Electric Power Says In Jan Enters Settlement Agreement With LPSC Staff

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Southwestern Electric Power Company:

* SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC POWER CO SAYS IN JAN 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH LOUISIANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION STAFF - SEC FILING

* SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS IN OCT 2017, LPSC STAFF FILED TESTIMONY REGARDING CO‘S EVALUATION OF SUSPENSION OF TURK PLANT DURING ITS CONSTRUCTION

* ‍SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC POWER-DETERMINED SETTLEMENT WITH LPSC​ STAFF WOULD RESULT IN DISALLOWANCE OF $18.5 MILLION OF PREVIOUSLY CAPITALIZED TURK PLANT COSTS

* SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS ‍IMPACT OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH LPSC STAFF WILL REDUCE CO'S Q4 2017 PRE-TAX INCOME BY ABOUT $23 MILLION ​