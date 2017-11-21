FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes
November 21, 2017 / 1:17 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes

* Says is soliciting consents from holders of 4.10% senior notes due 2022, 4.95% senior notes due 2025 to proposed amendments to indentures​

* Consent solicitations will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2017​

* Intends to fund consent solicitations, including fees, expenses payable related to consent solicitations, with cash on hand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
