FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* Southwestern Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net production of 222 bcfe, an increase of approximately 9 pct compared to q1 of 2017

* Southwestern Energy Co - qtrly operating revenues $‍​811 million versus $522 million

* Q2 revenue view $806.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.