BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* Southwestern Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net production of 222 bcfe, an increase of approximately 9 pct compared to q1 of 2017

* Southwestern Energy Co - qtrly operating revenues $‍​811 million versus $522 million

* Q2 revenue view $806.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

