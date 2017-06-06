BRIEF-Southwestern Energy says settlement before circuit court has been terminated

June 6 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy says settlement before Circuit Court Of Conway County has been terminated pursuant to terms of settlement agreement

* Southwestern Energy - co had requested stay of litigation in federal court pending final approval of settlement in Circuit Court Of Conway County, which request was rejected

* Says settlement of litigation related to deductibility of certain costs in calculating royalties