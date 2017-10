BRIEF-Sovereign Food Investments updates on proposed delisting

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sovereign Food Investments:

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH CAPITALWORKS PRIVATE EQUITY SP GP PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* BIDCO WILL MAKE TWO SEPARATE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE ALL OR A PORTION OF SHARES IN SOVEREIGN, EXCLUDING SHARES HELD BY SOVEREIGN‘S SUBSIDIARIES​

* CONSIDERATION FOR EACH OFFER SHARE WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH, AT R12/SHARE OR THROUGH ISSUE BY BIDCO OF LINKED SHARE 1 SHARE AND 1 BIDCO PREF, AT R12/SHARE

* ‍IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS IN SUPPORT OF OFFER REPRESENTING 50.85% OF OFFER SHARES, HAVE BEEN OBTAINED​