Dec 1 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS REPUBLIC OF IRELAND RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘A+/A-1’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P ON REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SAYS BREXIT IS A KEY RISK TO IRELAND‘S RAPIDLY GROWING DOMESTIC ECONOMY

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK BALANCES REPUBLIC OF IRELAND'S BUDGETARY EXPECTATIONS WITH POTENTIAL EXPOSURE TO BREXIT AFTERSHOCKS Source text - (bit.ly/2Awk2wt)