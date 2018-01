Jan 22 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS VALIDUS HOLDINGS RATINGS AFFIRMED; HOLDING CO OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE ON ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION BY AIG

* S&P SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON HOLDING CO OF VALIDUS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE, OUTLOOK ON OPERATING COS REMAINS STABLE; RATINGS ON AIG ARE UNAFFECTED Source text : (bit.ly/2Dvc4WJ) Further company coverage: [AIG.N VR.N]