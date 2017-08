June 21 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance

* Says weaker commodity prices, elevated capital spending negatively affecting Province of Saskatchewan's budgetary performance and debt burden

* Says stable outlook reflects expectation that, in the next 2 years, Saskatchewan's budgetary performance will continue to stabilize Source text - (bit.ly/2rWmIeu)