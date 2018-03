March 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* S&P GLOBAL ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTION

* S&P GLOBAL INC - COMPANY IS USING AVAILABLE CASH TO FUND ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTION

* S&P GLOBAL - ‍EXPECTS TO PAY OUT AT LEAST 75% OF ITS FREE CASH FLOW TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018 THROUGH DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES​

* S&P GLOBAL INC - ENTERED INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC