BRIEF-S&P Global Set To Acquire Panjiva Inc

Feb 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* S&P GLOBAL SET TO ACQUIRE PANJIVA, INC.

* ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN COMING WEEKS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* ACQUISITION OF PANJIVA IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2019 (EXCLUDING INTEGRATION COSTS)

* DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018​

* ‍PANJIVA, INC. IS A PRIVATELY-HELD COMPANY THAT ​PROVIDES GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS DATA