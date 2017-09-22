FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P needs to see actual decline in China financial risks, not stabilisation, to consider upgrade
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 3:03 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P needs to see actual decline in China financial risks, not stabilisation, to consider upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* S&P says will look for actual decline in China’s financial risks going forward, not just stabilisation, to consider future upgrade

* S&P says increased international use of China’s yuan to support China’s credit rating in coming years

* S&P says doesn’t see direct link of China sovereign rating with movements in China’s yuan

* Longer-term trends in China’s yuan depends on investor perception of economic performance, pace of capital account liberalisation

* China’s urbanisation spurring mortgage borrowing despite bank restrictions on loans for home purchases

* China downgrade won’t have big impact on flows into China’s debt markets

* Sovereign wealth funds keen to get bigger investment allocations in China (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

