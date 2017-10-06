FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P raises Belarus's sovereign credit rating to B from B- maintains outlook at stable
October 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-S&P raises Belarus’s sovereign credit rating to B from B- maintains outlook at stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - S&P-

* S&P raises belarus’s sovereign credit rating to B from B-; maintains outlook at stable

* S&P says Belarus long-term ratings raised to ‘B’ on stronger growth and secured external financing; outlook stable

* ‍S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that belarus’ external imbalances to reduce moderately while fiscal stance remains comparatively tight over next 12 months​

* S&P says affirmed belarus' local and foreign currency short-term ratings at 'B' Source text: bit.ly/2y6dpzh)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

