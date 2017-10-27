BRIEF-S&P raises Italy’s sovereign credit rating to 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

Oct 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says raises Italy’s sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-; maintains outlook at stable ‍​

* S&P says Italy upgraded to ‘BBB/A-2’ on firming economic recovery; outlook stable

* S&P says upgrade of Italy supported by rising investment and “steady” employment growth as well as by an expansionary monetary policy

* ‍S&P says Italy’s upgrade also reflects subsiding risks in banking sector for economic outlook, expected budgetary consolidation over forecast horizon​

* S&P says Italy's ratings are constrained by Italy's "extremely high" fiscal debt burden & large net external liability position of italy's public sector Source text: (bit.ly/2yPv7aZ)