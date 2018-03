March 2 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P RAISES LITHUANIA’S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING TO A FROM A-; LOWERS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

* S&P SAYS LITHUANIA UPGRADED TO‘A/A-1’ ON STRONG GROWTH AND PUBLIC FINANCES; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS EXPECTS THAT LITHUANIA’S ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE ON A STEADY GROWTH PATH OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS

* S&P SAYS UPGRADE REFLECTS LITHUANIA'S STRONG ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OVER THE PAST YEARS, "ROBUST" GROWTH PROSPECTS IN THE NEAR TERM