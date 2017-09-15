BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Cyprus to Positive; 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Cyprus’s sovereign credit rating at BB+; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says expect Cyprus’ budgetary position to remain in surplus over the forecast horizon, without factoring in any further discretionary measures‍​

* S&P says project Cyprus’ GDP growth will average 3% in 2017-2020, as investments, employment recover, services exports continue to perform well

* S&P says expect Cyprus’ budgetary position to remain in surplus over the forecast horizon, without factoring in any further discretionary measures

* S&P says also expect that the strength of Cyprus' underlying recovery will allow private balance sheets to deleverage further Source text: bit.ly/2vYTbDP