Jan 18 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS OUTLOOK ON HOUSTON, TX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE ON PENSION CHANGES; ‘AA’ RATING AFFIRMED‍​

* S&P SAYS HOUSTON GO BONDS OUTLOOK CHANGE REFLECTS VIEW THAT CHANGES TO PENSION PLANS LIKELY TO HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT ON ABILITY TO ADDRESS UNFUNDED LIABILITY Source text: (bit.ly/2DoO8UQ)