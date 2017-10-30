FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Argentina long-term ratings raised to 'B+'
October 30, 2017 / 10:01 PM / in 6 hours

BRIEF-S&P says Argentina long-term ratings raised to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P raises Argentina’s sovereign credit rating to B+ from B; maintains outlook at stable

* S&P says Argentina long-term ratings raised to ‘B+’ on expected economic improvement; outlook is stable

* S&P says expect better predictability in economic policies will sustain moderate but stable economic growth in Argentina in next 3 years

* S&P says stable outlook based on expectation that Argentina government will have greater political capacity to continue pursuing economic agenda

* S&P says ratings on Argentina remain constrained by external vulnerabilities due to reliance on external funding to finance fiscal deficits Source text: (bit.ly/2gXLPhB)

