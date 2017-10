Oct 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says City of Dallas outlook revised to stable from negative on anticipated strong economic growth and pension plan changes‍​

* S&P says revised outlook to stable from negative, affirmed ‘AA-’ long-term, underlying ratings on the City of Dallas’ General Obligation bonds

* S&P says assigned its 'AA-' rating to Dallas' series 2017 GO refunding and improvement bonds Source text (bit.ly/2yZk1xK)