Feb 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS CITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO ‘BB-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P- AFFIRMED ‘BRAA-’ BRAZIL NATIONAL SCALE RATING ON CITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO

* S&P SAYS NOW ANTICIPATE SLOWER FISCAL CORRECTION FOR THE CITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO DURING 2018-2020, WITH PRONOUNCED VOLATILITY IN BUDGETARY PERFORMANCE Source text: (bit.ly/2ESUg7O)