Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* S&P says “Cook County, Illinois budget uncertainty not so sweet after soda tax repeal”
* S&P says anticipates Cook County, Ill. Management will spend next several weeks working to adjust budget after vote to repeal sweetened beverage tax
* S&P says views the vote to repeal beverage tax as adding uncertainty to Cook County’s budget
* S&P says expects that cook county will begin to address new budget imbalance through board action regarding cuts and/or potentially additional revs Source : (bit.ly/2yhMksL )