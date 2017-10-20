FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia's 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 20, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia's 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Ethiopia ‘B/B’ sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable‍​

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that economic growth will remain robust in Ethiopia supported by large-scale public investments, among others

* S&P says expect current account deficits, related public-sector debt will not increase materially beyond expectations over next 12 months

* S&P says "ratings on Ethiopia are supported by the country's moderate debt position and stronger growth prospects than peers‍​" Source text: bit.ly/2hTjbL2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.