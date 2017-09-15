FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Finland ratings affirmed at 'AA+/A-1+'
September 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Finland ratings affirmed at ‘AA+/A-1+'; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that economic recovery and further structural reforms will benefit Finland’s public finances

* Ratings on Finland are supported by its wealthy economy, its track record of stable, transparent, effective governance, political institutions

* Finland says external debt remains a weakness, despite strong recovery of exports

* Finland’s banking system poses only a limited contingent liability to the sovereign

* Despite ruling coalition’s reduced majority in parliament, expect it will serve full term, with next elections scheduled in 2019

* Expect Finnish inflation will remain moderate compared with most European peers, mainly due to wage developments related to competitiveness pact Source text: (bit.ly/2x4SKZY) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

