Nov 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Greek debt swap offer has no immediate rating effect‍​

* S&P says €30 billion debt swap launched by Greece this week has no immediate effect on our sovereign credit ratings on Greece ‍​

* S&P says €30 billion debt swap would be important for government to meet gross financing needs after Greece exits 3rd economic adjustment programme in Aug. 2018‍​