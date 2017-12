Dec 14 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT GO DEBT RATING RAISED TO ‘CCC’ ON EASED LIQUIDITY, NEAR-TERM STATE SUPPORT; OUTLOOK DEVELOPING

* S&P SAYS RAISED LONG-TERM RATING ON HARTFORD'S GO BONDS, HARTFORD STADIUM AUTHORITY'S LEASE-REVENUE BONDS TO 'CCC' FROM 'CC' Source: bit.ly/2zcxfZG