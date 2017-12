Dec 22 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS ICELAND ‘A/A-1’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK BALANCES POTENTIAL FOR IMPROVEMENTS IN ICELAND‘S FISCAL POSITION AGAINST RISKS OF ECONOMY OVERHEATING IN NEXT TWO YEARS

* S&P SAYS ICELANDIC BANKS REMAIN WELL CAPITALIZED AND LIQUID