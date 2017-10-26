FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says India's planned capital boosts for public sector banks will help tackle balance-sheet problems
October 26, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-S&P says India's planned capital boosts for public sector banks will help tackle balance-sheet problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* S&P says India’s planned capital boosts for public sector banks will help tackle balance-sheet problems

* S&P says Indian government’s recapitalization plan for public banks will have positive implications

* S&P says Indian government’s proposed capital infusions step will help to address banks’ bloated balance sheets, which are partly constraining economy‍​

* S&P says "believe the government's efforts should enable banks to take necessary 'haircuts' on their corporate nonperforming assets" Source: bit.ly/2lgKd3X

