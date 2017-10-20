FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Jordan downgraded to 'B+' on weaker government debt structure, higher external financing needs
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 20, 2017 / 8:33 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-S&P says Jordan downgraded to 'B+' on weaker government debt structure, higher external financing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Jordan downgraded to ‘B+’ on weaker government debt structure and higher external financing needs; outlook stable

* S&P says “Jordan’s external vulnerabilities have increased and the structure of the government’s debt stock has weakened, in our view”

* S&P says Jordan government’s debt stock to remain high, fiscal reforms to likely be slower than expected due to weak macroeconomic environment, social pressures

* S&P says Jordan’s outlook balances greater risks from slower fiscal consolidation than expected against support from bilateral donors, at rating of ‘B+’

* S&P says expect Jordan to continue implementing fiscal reforms; project slower pace of implementation than IMF program had anticipated

* S&P says "expect Jordan's current account deficits to decline gradually with rising exports, but external funding needs will remain high" Source text: bit.ly/2hSLtFr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.