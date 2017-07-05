BRIEF-S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing revenues

July 5 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing revenues, but structural imbalance is likely to persist

* S&P, on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget, says there is uncertainty regarding full cost of adequately funding k-12 education

* S&P on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget- continue to view as credit concern ongoing deferral of contributions into state's pension fund, underfunding of pension system

* S&P says budget continues to rely on significant ongoing transfers from kansas' highway fund

* S&P-reliance of budget on transfers from kansas' highway fund results in slowdowns in long-term highway capital plan which are unsustainable in long term