BRIEF-S&P says Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed outlook positive‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - S&P on Kingdom of Spain

* S&P says Kingdom of Spain ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings affirmed; outlook positive‍​

* Anticipate Catalonia will remain part of Spain; expect tensions between central government and regional government of Catalonia to persist‍​

* S&P says Spain ratings balance economy’s robust recovery, with “solid current account surplus and credible monetary policy” conducted by ECB

* Protracted tensions in Catalonia could negatively impact Spain’s economic growth outlook in comparison with current forecast

* Positive outlook signifies we could raise ratings on Spain within next 18 months if the country's strong economic performance continued