Oct 6 (Reuters)

* S&P says Morocco ‘BBB-/A-3’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* ‍S&P says affirming long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings on Morocco at ‘BBB-/A-3​

* ‍S&P says expect the authorities will continue to pursue budgetary consolidation and “growth-enhancing” reforms in morocco ​

* ‍S&P says expect morocco to continue to improve economic diversification by developing automotive, Aeronautics, electronics, renewable energy sectors​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ghV5JL)