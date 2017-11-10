FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Oman long-term ratings lowered to 'BB'; outlook stable
November 10, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-S&P says Oman long-term ratings lowered to 'BB'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P lowers Oman’s sovereign credit rating to BB from BB+; raises outlook to stable from negative

* S&P says Sultanate of Oman long-term ratings lowered to ‘BB’ on weaker external position; outlook stable

* S&P says lowered long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Sultanate of Oman to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’

* S&P says have lowered ratings on Oman due to deterioration in Oman’s external balance sheet‍​

* S&P says Oman's ratings are constrained by its dependence on hydrocarbon sector & large fiscal deficits predominantly financed by external borrowing Source text: (bit.ly/2zNAWXA)

