FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 29, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 18 days

BRIEF-S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Malta’s sovereign credit rating at A-; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; ‘A-/A-2’ ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P says outlook revision reflects our expectation that Malta’s economy will continue its strong cyclical expansion‍​

* S&P - Positive outlook reflects that we could raise ratings on Malta over next 24 months if economic growth remains in line with our expectations‍​

* S&P says Malta ratings supported by “strong” growth performance coupled with consistent current account surpluses & by narrowing government deficits

* S&P says revised its outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings on the republic of Malta to positive from stable‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xDJuP5]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.