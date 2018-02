BRIEF-S&P Says Qatar Ratings Affirmed At 'Aa-/A-1+' Outlook Negative

Feb 9 (Reuters) - S&P :

* S&P SAYS QATAR RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘AA-/A-1+'; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK PRIMARILY REFLECTS GEOPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC RISKS FROM QATAR‘S BOYCOTT BY SEVERAL ARAB COUNTRIES OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* S&P SAYS​ QATARI AUTHORITIES HAVE USED THE COUNTRY‘S LARGE FISCAL ASSETS TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF THE ONGOING BOYCOTT BY ARAB STATES

* S&P SAYS COULD REVISE OUTLOOK TO STABLE IF PERCEIVED THAT REGIONAL TENSIONS HAD RECEDED MATERIALLY WHILE QATAR‘S FISCAL, EXTERNAL POSITIONS REMAINED STRONG

* S&P SAYS COULD LOWER RATINGS ON QATAR IF ECONOMIC IMPACT FROM BOYCOTT ULTIMATELY TURNED OUT TO BE MORE SIGNIFICANT THAN S&P CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES Source text : ( bit.ly/2C6VqqF )